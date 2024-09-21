GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No violation in MUDA taking up works in Varuna: Yathindra

Published - September 21, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Saturday said there is no wrongdoing in the MUDA taking up works in Varuna and Srirangapatna assembly constituencies that come under the local planning area (LPA) of the authority.

“The works were done in villages coming under the MUDA LPA. What is wrong with it? The MUDA’s funds had been spent for the development of the villages. No violation has taken place and there are no irregularities in the works,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Dr. Yathindra, former MLA for Varuna, was responding to questions on Governor Thawarchand Gehlot seeking a report from the State government acting on a complaint that the MUDA had taken up works amounting to ₹387 crore in violation of rules in the two assembly constituencies allegedly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s “oral” instructions.

No violation has occurred as being accused, the MLC said, adding that the BJP was making allegations for political reasons.

