No violation in disputed site: Chikkamagaluru DC

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said there was no violation of court orders at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah recently, as alleged by Bajrang Dal activists.

The video clip, being circulated on social media, was quite old and it did not show any activity in the disputed area, which could be termed as the violation of the court orders, he told presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

Recently, activists of the Bajrang Dal had alleged that sanctity of the shrine had been violated by some people, who cooked meat and offered namaz in the disputed site. A video clip had also gone viral in the district. Upon receiving a complaint from the activists, the DC had sought reports from the tahsildar.

Mr .Ramesh said preliminary inquiry revealed there was no violation of any kind. “The act shown in the video clip has happened outside the disputed area. Moreover, going by the painting of the structures shown in the video, one can conclude that the video clip is quite old,” he said.

Further, he said that administration would verify if such a video was circulated to create unrest and disturb harmony.