No veiled agenda, says Cariappa

MYSURU

20 February 2020 22:10 IST

The controversy over his recent remarks against Tipu Sultan and his alleged disrespecting comments against Mysureans put Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa on a sticky wicket during a press conference called by him here on Thursday to share details of Bahuroopi’s success.

Facing a volley of questions, Mr. Cariappa defended his position and reiterated that the views he had expressed were his own and not as the director. “I have not come to Rangayana to promote any ideology. I have no veiled agenda and my sole wish is to see Rangayana prosper. I have not said anything disrespectful to the people of Mysuru in connection with comments on Tipu Sultan. I might have spoken with anguish but I am committed to Rangayana and its success,” he replied.

On socialist Pa. Mallesh’s boycott of Bahuroopi over the comments, Mr. Cariappa said, “I have to respect his decision as it was his freedom to stay away though I went to his house and invited him. I will continue to respect him.”

