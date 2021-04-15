No vaccine shortage in Karnataka, says govt.

Bengaluru

15 April 2021 22:06 IST

Of the total 76 lakh doses of vaccine received so far, Karnataka has used nearly 63.5 lakh doses so far.

Karnataka Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said there was no shortage of vaccine in the State as of now. “So far, we have been able to manage the demand-supply. We received a total of 10 lakh doses since Wednesday,” he said.

State Deputy Director (Immunisation) Rajani Nageshrao said currently the State had a stock of 12.5 lakh doses. “With the available stock, we can push our vaccination drive without any hitches for another five days. The Centre has promised us more stocks as and when required and the next tranche is expected in the next few days,” she said.

Currently, the State’s average vaccine stands at 2.38%. “While we are recording a higher wastage of 8% of Covaxin, the wastage is around 2% in Covishield,” she said.