‘No vaccination, no ration’ campaign triggers political row

Mysuru

01 September 2021 20:37 IST

Authorities deny such a campaign was launched in Chamarajanagar

The district administration in Chamarajanagar has come under flak for allegedly linking vaccination with disbursal of pension and ration.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi had remarked that a “No Vaccination, No Ration’’ campaign will be launched from September 1 to shore up the vaccination coverage in the district.

However, the authorities said that it was only an oral statement and in the meetings that followed, neither the DC issued an official order to launch the programme nor have the departments concerned made it mandatory upon the public to show the vaccination certificates before dispersing their entitlements by way of ration or pension.

But the issue has triggered a political row with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar lashing out at the government. He took to twitter to react and said: “The BJP government and Chamarajanagar administration have no shame. Their incompetence resulted in 36 deaths due to lack of oxygen. They want to punish those who don’t take vaccine, but they should first apologise for not arranging oxygen, vaccines, tests, compensation for deaths.”

He tweeted that “In Chamarajanagar, the BJP Govt says it won’t give ration or pension to those not vaccinated. But are there enough vaccines? Have they persuaded people to take vaccines? Such denial of basic food and pension is illegal, unethical, unconstitutional.”

The party working president and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan has also urged the government to rescind the orders immediately.

However, the district authorities have said the question of rescinding the orders does not arise as no such orders have been issued in the first place.

Meanwhile, a vaccination mela is on in the district from August 27 and will continue till September 3. The authorities said they have a target of vaccinating the eligible population group in the 170 villages in the district sharing borders with Kerala and Tamil Nadu, during the mela.

The mela will also increase the vaccination coverage in areas where the progress is less, according to the authorities.