No unilateral decision on NPS: CM

December 20, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government would not take a unilateral decision on the National Pension Scheme (NPS) introduced in 2004 for its employees and it is ready for discussion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly.

In a reply to K.S. Lingesh, of the JD(S), during the zero hour, Mr. Bommai said the government recently set up the 7th pay commission for its employees for revising their salaries and Dearness Allowance has been revised often. The government has also given many other facilities to its staff. The pros and cons of the NPS were to be discussed and it was a serious issue, Mr Bommai said.

Some State governments have already withdrawn from the NPS and reverting to the old pension scheme.

