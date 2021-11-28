No truck with BJP, reiterates Kumaraswamy

In the light of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s repeated statements that the Janata Dal (Secular) should support the BJP in constituencies where it is contesting in the Legislative Council polls, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has reiterated that there is no such proposal before him.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, he reiterated that a few of his utterances of praise for Mr. Yediyurappa “outside of the realm of politics considering his seniority” had been misunderstood by some. “Nowhere have I said that JDS will support BJP,” he said. He accused the Congress of spreading rumours on the issue “out of fear of losing elections”.