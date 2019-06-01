No transfer exemption for KSGEA office-bearers on second term

The State government has issued a notification specifying guidelines for the transfer of office-bearers of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association (KSGEA), following direction from the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal.

The notification clarified that if the government servant is an office-bearer of KSGEA, he would be exempted from transfer for one term. On getting elected for the second term, he could be transferred in accordance with the norms.

The administrative tribunal had observed that office-bearers were seeking exemption from transfer repeatedly, on the ground that they were contesting elections as their term was coming to an end. Before effecting transfer of a government servant, the authority must verify whether he is an office-bearer, it had observed. The tribunal had suggested that provisions in the transfer guidelines have to be reviewed in the interest of public service to avoid misuse.

B.K. Giri Gowda, vice-president of KSGEA, said they would abide by the directive which is a follow up to the tribunal’s order.