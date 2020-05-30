No total lockdown tomorrow

The State government on Saturday announced that there will be no total lockdown on Sunday and all activities will be allowed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A communiqué from the Chief Minister’s office said that this decision was taken following “demand by the public.”

The government had imposed a complete lockdown last Sunday.

All BMTC and KSRTC buses, private vehicles movements would be allowed. Shops and establishments, markets would be allowed to open as usual like on other days till 7 p.m.

Around 3,500 buses are expected to run on Sunday, said officials of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

However, an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said that curfew will be imposed from 7 p.m. on Sunday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

A few days ago, the State government had announced total lockdown on Sundays in an attempt to contain the movement of the people as well spread of the COVID-19 cases.