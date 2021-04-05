No total ban on tourism: Kodagu DC

MYSURU

05 April 2021 18:44 IST

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Monday clarified that no blanket ban on tourism has been imposed in Kodagu and only tourist destinations had been closed till April 20 in view of many holidays in the ensuing days which could result in larger turnout of travellers.

Resorts, hotels and homestays can function as usual taking all necessary precautions. The hospitality sector has been permitted to operate, complying with the COVID-19 appropriate practices of wearing face masks, sanitisation and social distancing. “There is no blanket ban on tourism,” she clarified.

Ms .Somal said the decision on closing down tourist sites had been taken in the interest of public health safety. “The district administration is thankful to everyone for their support and cooperation,” she added.

Advertising

Advertising