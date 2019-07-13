No threat to the govt., says Minister Revanna

Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna on Friday said the H.D. Kumaraswamy government will be safe as long as the Chief Minister has the blessings of the Almighty. “The blessing of Goddess Chamundeshwari is on Mr. Kumaraswamy. As of now, there is no threat to the government,” maintained Mr. Revanna.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills on ‘Ashada’ Friday, Mr. Revanna, who offered special puja, said: “If at all the government collapses, the loss will be for the people of the State and not for Mr. Kumaraswamy. However, the government is safe.”

On the meeting between Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh and the BJP leaders at a government guest house in Bengaluru on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said he was not aware of any such meeting by the JD(S) leader. The “chance meeting” of Mr. Mahesh and BJP Leaders P. Muralidhara Rao and K.S. Eshwarappa had set off speculations in the ongoing political drama in the State.

“I don’t think there is any thought on sharing power with the BJP at this juncture,” he said in reply to the speculations surrounding the meeting.

Mr. Revanna expressed confidence that the Legislative session that began from Friday would proceed smoothly despite the political crisis following a series of resignations by the Congress and JD(S) MLAs.