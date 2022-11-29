Not ‘that serious’, says Karnataka Education Minister on inflammatory remark against Muslim student

November 29, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Commenting on the incident where a teacher at Manipal made an inflammatory remark while speaking to a student in class, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education B.C. Nagesh said it was not “that serious”.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday about the case, Mr. Nagesh said, “It is unfortunate that this incident happened... But I don’t think it is that serious... We ask a student ‘Why do you behave like Ravana?’ or ‘Why do you behave like Shakuni?’ many times. That does not create problems. But I don’t know why only this is a big problem... I don’t understand why some names become national issue.”

He went on to say that the government had “taken this case seriously” and action had been initiated against the teacher. “All that is done.

At the Manipal Institute of Technology Engineering College in Udupi district, a teacher had made an inflammatory remark while talking to a Muslim student in the class. In a viral video, the student was seen taking serious exception to the teacher’s remarks. The teacher has since been debarred from taking classes, pending inquiry.