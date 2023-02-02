No takers for Mysuru-Sindhudurg flight

February 02, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The inaugural flight between Mysuru and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled as there was not a single passenger booking the ticket from either of the directions.

The announcement of the service, connecting Mysuru with Sindhudurg, itself came as a surprise to local stakeholders as it was not even in their road map seeking connectivity to different destinations, in the future. Instead, there was a demand for additional flights to Goa and reintroduction of services to Kochi.

But for reasons not known to local authorities the Mysuru-Goa flight which has almost 100 per cent occupancy in both the directions and operates daily was reduced to five flights a week. For the remaining two days it was decided to fly to Sindhudurg and was announced last week.

But as it transpired there was not one passenger on the day of the inauguration and the plane remained on the tarmac. According to sources, the Alliance Air’s flight from Hyderabad reaches Mysuru and takes off again to Goa, and securing a seat is an ordeal given the high demand.

But this flight was rescheduled to fly to Sindhudurg twice a week much to the chagrin of stakeholders. Sources speculated that there was demand for flight from Sindhudurg to Hyderabad and pressure on the authorities to provide a link. So Alliance Air was compelled to re-route the Hyderabad-Mysuru-Goa flight to Sindhudurg instead of Goa twice a week.

Prashanth, a member of the Mysuru Airport Advisory Committee, said it was a matter of time before the flight from Mysuru to Sindhudurg was cancelled and deployed on the Goa route again. “We have demand for an additional flight to Goa besides Coimbatore, Shirdi, and Tirupati and hence the authorities should consider operating services to these destinations,” he said.

What is disconcerting was that such moves without consultation with stakeholders would result in fiasco and the repeated cancellation or termination of routes would have a negative bearing on the Mysuru airport, he added.