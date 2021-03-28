No suspension of official yet

Bengaluru

28 March 2021 02:48 IST

The Chief Minister’s office is yet to take action on a file of the Cooperation Department that recommended suspension of Panduranga D. Garag, Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Sahakara Soudha, Malleshwaram, till the completion of an inquiry into charges of disproportionate sources of income by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Based on an ACB’s letter on February 26, 20 21, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar had recommended to the Chief Minister’s office to issue an order suspending Mr. Garag from service till the completion of the inquiry. The Chief Minister’s office has been delaying to take action on the file, said official sources in the department.

ACB officials conducted a raid on the residence of Mr. Garag in February last and found properties worth ₹4,20,89,479, which were disproportionate more than 106.28% of his known sources of income. The department had then recommended to the Chief Minister’s office to take action on the matter, sources in the department said.

