No support for bandh call: Chandargi

The action committee of Belagavi District Kannada Organisations will not support the Karnataka Bandh called by some Bengaluru-based Kannada organisations on December 31.

Convenor of the committee Ashok Chandargi has said that there are several other ways to convince the State Government of the need to take action against the disruptive activities of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and there was no need for a bandh.

Closing down the State will affect several small traders and daily wage workers, apart from affecting students, employees and businessmen. There is no need for a bandh, he said in a video released to his followers. The action committee did not accept the call given by some leaders, including Vatal Nagaraj, as they have no understanding of the happenings on the ground, he said.