No students from Karnataka in top-20 of re-revised result of NEET-2024

Following the Supreme Court direction, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the re-revised results of NEET-2024 on Friday (July 26). No student from Karnataka has made it to the top-20 in this list.

Padmanabh Menon emerged as the State topper with All India Rank 21 (AIR) by securing 716 marks out of 720 (99.9990143 percentile). During the NEET result announced on June 4, he secured 74 AIR with 99.996614 percentile.

Three students then

During the June 4 result, three students of the State, including Kalyan V. of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Sam Shreyas Joseph from Narayana Co-Kaveri, Bhavan, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru, and Arjun Kishore from Expert PU College, Mangaluru, had secured 720 out 720 marks (99.997129%) with AIR-1.

However, in the re-revised result, Kalyan V. has got AIR-53 rank with 715 marks, Sam Shreyas Joseph AIR-64 with 715 marks, and Arjun Kishore is ranked AIR-71 with 715 marks.

Two more students, Bhargava Bhat and Nandan P., have secured AIR-84 and AIR-90, respectively, with 715 marks.

Kalyan. V. has also secured top rank in four streams, including B.V.Sc (Veterinary), B-Pharma, Pharma-D and B.Sc. Nursing in CET-2024. However, he expressed his disappointment with the re-revised result of NEET-2024.

Speaking with The Hindu, Kalyan said, “It was unexpected that I lost five marks in the re-revised result. But I have some hope to get a seat at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. I have to see how the counselling goes.”

Kalyan’s father, Venkateshappa V., a software engineer, expressed disappointment with this re-revised NEET-2024 result. “He had put a lot of effort into achieving AIR-1. It is unfortunate that his rank has dropped in the re-revised result. But I am sure that he will get the medical seat in AIIMS, New Delhi, or Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry,” he said.

Of the 1,55,148 students from Karnataka registered for NEET, as many as 1,50,171 appeared. Of them 88,887 candidates were eligible, said the note released by NTA. However, compared to the June 4 results, a total of 201 candidates lost their eligibility in the re-revised result. Earlier, a total of 89,088 candidates were eligible.

Reversal in numbers

In this re-revised result, of the 13,34,940 male candidates who appeared, 7,69,277 qualified. Of the 9,98,205 female candidates, 5,46,566 qualified across the nation. Among 17 transgender people, ten qualified.

However, in the June 4 result, the numbers were reversed. NTA had then mentioned that of the 9,98,298 male candidates who appeared, as many as 5,47,036 qualified. It also said that of the 13,34,982 female candidates, 7,69,222 qualified across the nation.

