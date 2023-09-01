No student wants free medical seats offered by SMSIMSR college in Karnataka

September 01, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

No student wants free medical education offered by Sri Madhusudhan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka. The seats come with the condition of working at the institute for 5 years.

Of the 50 sanctioned medical seats, only 5% (3 seats) management quota seats were filled.

Seven students opted for the seats in the first round of NEET counselling, which was conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently. But the students are not showing any interest in getting admission in the college. Instead, they have put it as choice-3 and have opted for second round counselling.

The SMSIMSR management had decided to offer free medical education in the 40% government quota seats. The management had proposed to the State Government that 40% of government quota seats will be reserved for students from Karnataka, including students who have studied the qualifying examination from the educational institutions of the Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence or the sponsoring body, through Special Free of Cost Admission Reservation Policy (SFCARP).’

Instead of introducing a separate policy, the government had instructed the KEA to allow the SMSIMSR to offer free medical education to students who agree to work in the institution, along with other conditions, under government quota seats.

This year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sanctioned 50 medical seats to the institution. The SMSIMSR has submitted to the KEA the seat matrix — 40% (20 seats) government quota seats, and 40% (20 seats) private or payment seats with zero fee or free seats, 15% (7 seats) NRI quota seats, and 5% (3 seats) management quota seats with fee of ₹40 lakh per year.

In the first round of NEET counselling, which was conducted by KEA recently, students did not show interest in the free seats.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, told The Hindu, “In the first round of NEET counselling, zero fee medical seats were allotted to seven students. But, these students have not shown any interest in joining the college. They have opted for second round of counselling. Therefore, we will put all theses seats for second round counselling.”

Govinda Reddy, Chief Liaison officer of SMSIMSR, said, “Already 5% of management quota seats have been filled. But, in the counselling, students are not showing interest in the free medical seats. After second round of NEET counselling, we will take a decision on the next course of action.”

