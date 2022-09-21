No ‘Sound and Light’ show at palace till October 9

The Sound and Light show has been deferred till October 9 in view of the arrangements being made on the palace premises for the ensuing Dasara festivities

The Sound and Light show at the Mysuru palace has been temporarily suspended from Wednesday.

The Mysuru Palace Board said the show has been deferred till October 9 in view of the arrangements being made on the palace premises for the ensuing Dasara festivities.

As the cultural events are conducted on the palace premises from September 26 as part of the festivities, the Sound and Light show cannot be conducted with the preparations for organising the Dasara dance and music events under way.

The palace premises are being spruced up for the annual festivities which are being held on a grand scale this year. The palace will be cynosure of all eyes as the magnificent structure will be lit up during the Navratri festivities. In the backdrop of the illuminated palace, artistes of national and international repute will perform for the connoisseurs of music.

With less than a week to go for the festivities, the palace and its surroundings are getting ready for the colourful celebrations that brings the city alive with the streets lit up to enliven the festive season.