December 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Palace Board has cancelled the sound and light show at Mysuru palace from December 18 to January 4.

A statement from the office of the executive director of Mysuru Palace Board said the shows had been cancelled in view of the preliminary preparations under way for the flower show 2023 and the cultural programmes at the palace.