No Sound and Light programme at palace on Monday

06 February 2022 19:34 IST

There will be no sound and light programme at the Mysuru palace on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

A release by the Palace Board said the palace will however be open to tourists from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. as usual. The sound and light programme was slated to be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m but now stands cancelled in view of the two-day mourning announced by the government.

