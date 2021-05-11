No shortage of vaccines: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru:

11 May 2021 14:20 IST

The Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there has been no shortage of vaccination since they have been arriving to the State.

“There is no need to panic nor there is a need to stand in the queue overnight. People need not fear about any shortage,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters after visiting the COVID war room at Arogya Soudha here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Appreciating the work being done in the war room, the Chief Minister said that the Government will continue to review the work of war room if changes are required. “Despite doctors asking them to be discharged, 503 patients continue to stay in hospital beyond 20 days. They should be asked to continue treatment at home so that these beds can be allocated to the needy. I have advised them to take action. It is because of the data available at the war room that these things are now known,” the chief minister said.

To the proposal to convert Belagavi Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi as a Covid Care Centre, Mr. Yediyurappa said that no such decision has been made yet.