No shortage of oxygen, vials: DC

Hassan

21 April 2021 19:12 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said the district administration had sufficient supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir vials necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, the officer said the government hospitals and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences had no shortage of the vials. However, the private hospitals had problems in procuring the vials. A few people had called him over the shortage in supply. “I have spoken to the officers concerned. It will be addressed. The HIMS would get daily 13 kilolitres of medical oxygen. Besides that an oxygen plant had been functioning in Hassan”, he said.

The district administration, he said, was prepared to impose night curfew and weekend curfew as per the guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary. There would be no movement of private vehicles, except those delivering essential services and goods carriers, during the curfew. During the weekend curfew, the shops selling vegetables, milk, groceries and meat would be allowed in the morning hours.

Advertising

Advertising

Fresh cases

As many as 467 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Wednesday. Four people died of the infection, increasing the total tally to 508. So far 33,143 have been infected and among them, 30,111 have recovered. Among 2,524 active cases, 24 are in the intensive care unit of HIMS. Of the fresh cases, 169 are from Hassan, 83 from Channarayapatna, 38 from Arsikere, 60 from Holenarsipur, 25 from Alur, 23 from Arkalgud, 37 from Belur, 25 from Sakleshpur and seven are from other districts.