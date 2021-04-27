No shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, says Ravi

MYSURU

27 April 2021 01:48 IST

There is no shortage of hospital beds or oxygen in Chamarajanagar and the district administration has planned to handle any surge.

This was stated by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi who said that as per experts not all who test positive for COVID-19 need to be hospitalised and only 10% may need admission. Of these, only 5 to 6% would need oxygen and hence the public should not be perturbed over the possible shortage of oxygenated beds.

Calling upon the media to desist from creating fear, the DC said arrangements were also in place to handle the worst-case scenario during the current wave. He said there was a 6 kilolitre oxygen tank in Chamarajanagar. In addition, the authorities will procure additional oxygenated beds for Santhemarahalli hospital so as to meet the local requirement besides procuring oxygen concentrators.

More beds

Mr. Ravi said the administration was also augmenting the total number of beds in Chamarajanagar town. The medical college and hospital will vacate two floors which will be converted to CCCs and the auditorium will have 150 beds. A similar capacity has been created by taking over a few hostels of various educational institutions that are now closed all of which will shore up the number of beds that will be available in the district. Given the current rate of increase of the patients the peak demand has been pegged at around 970 to 1,000 beds and the district is preparing for it, said Mr. Ravi.