No shortage of funds to fight COVID-19: Yediyurappa

Stating that there will be no shortage of funds to fight COVID-19 in the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the government had not taken any decision on the lines of Kerala government which has announced a ₹20,000-crore package as part of COVID-19 measures.

“There will be no shortage of funds to fight COVID-19 in the State. We can do it with the help of the Centre,” the Chief Minister told prespersons here on Sunday.

When his attention was drawn to the Kerala model, he said, “We are also thinking on similar lines. Since the legislature session is on, I cannot discuss these things here. We will have to discuss this in the Cabinet before taking a decision. Efforts of agriculture workers, pourakarmikas, and nurses, among others, cannot be measured in terms of money.”

He also appealed to public to cooperate in a bandh-like situation that will be in place in COVID-19 affected districts.

