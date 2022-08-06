‘No shortage of fertilizers in Hassan district’

Special Correspondent August 06, 2022 18:50 IST

Official says additional stock of 2,000 tonnes of urea has been supplied

: K.H.Ravi, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, has said there is no shortage of fertilizers in Hassan district and additional stock of 2,000 tonnes of urea has been supplied to Hassan. Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said that the district received more stock of urea than required. Against the requirement of 32,500 tonnes, it received a stock of 38,000 tonnes. However, there were reports of farmers staging protests over non-availibility of urea in the district. “Farmers are under the wrong impression that urea was essential to protect the crop during heavy rains. However, it is not true. Urea will not help the crop in anyway during the rains. We have been spreading information about this through media”, he said. The officer said urea could be used only three-four days after the rains stopped. The fertilizer would be made availbe for farmers in rural areas through societies. There was a sufficient stock of the fertilizer, he added.



