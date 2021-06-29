No shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Karnataka, claims Health Minister K. Sudhakar

On June 28, Mysuru District Health Officer K.H. Prasad revealed that the district had run out of vaccine

Health Minister K. Sudhakar has denied that there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department in Mysuru on Tuesday, Dr. Sudhakar said Karnataka has been administering 3 to 5 lakh doses of vaccine every day. “We have never run dry of vaccine stock,” he claimed.

“We are administering about 2.5 to 3 lakh doses today (Tuesday). We will administer vaccines tomorrow also,” he said while claiming that Karnataka has about 5 lakh doses of vaccine in stock.

He had earlier in the day spoken to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who had assured him of despatching fresh stock of vaccines on Wednesday. As and when vaccines are delivered, the Union government was distributing the same to the States, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar claimed that no other State has administered as many vaccines as Karnataka had in south India. Karnataka was placed in the ‘fourth of fifth position’ in the entire country, he said.

The Health Minister’s denial of any shortage of vaccines in Karnataka came amidst suspension of the vaccination programme in government hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in Mysuru for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Mysuru’s District Health Officer (DHO) K.H. Prasad had on Monday admitted that the vaccine stock in the district had been exhausted. He had appealed to the general public to co-operate with the district administration and visit vaccination centres only after they receive fresh supplies.

Referring to the non-availability of vaccines in Mysuru, Dr. Sudhakar told reporters that the matter had been brought to his notice, and he assured necessary steps.

It may be pointed out that Dr. Sudhakar had cautioned Dr. Prasad against sharing information pertaining to vaccines to mediapersons. Soon after officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department in Mysuru gathered for the review meeting in the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises, Dr. Sudhakar told Dr. Prasad that, henceforth, the Deputy Commissioner will share necessary information on vaccines and he should refrain from speaking to mediapersons about vaccines.

COVID-19 hotspots

Dr. Sudhakar said 40 COVID-19 hotspots had been identified in Karnataka – 20 each in urban and rural areas.

Mysuru district had five such COVID-19 hotspots, which are in Periyapatna, Bannur, Hanagodu, Seehalli and Aspatrekaval. The Deputy Commissioner had been asked to convert the hotspots into containment zones, he said.