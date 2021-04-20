No shortage of beds, medical oxygen for patients in Mysuru, says Minister

Somashekar pays surprise visit to K.R. Hospital where severely-ill patients in need of oxygen support are being treated

Minister in-charge for Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday said there was no dearth of beds and medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters after a surprise inspection of K.R. Hospital where critically-ill COVID-19 patients are treated, the Minister said though the cases are surging in Mysuru, the pandemic situation was still under control. A decision on whether to enforce any new curbs for controlling the spread will be taken after discussion with the officials, he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj and others.

Mr. Somashekar also inspected the 13 kl medical oxygen tank set up at the K.R. Hospital and spoke to the authorities on the support they were expecting from the government for confirming continuous oxygen availability for the patients.

The Deputy Commissioner told the Minister that Mysuru required 12 kl of oxygen daily and there was no shortage of oxygen as of now.

The present 13 kl liquid oxygen supply capacity tank would meet the needs of the patients admitted to K.R. Hospital, the doctors told the Minister.

Mr. Simha also said there was no shortage of oxygen for the patients at this juncture. The people, instead of showing laxity, must strictly follow the rules for controlling the spread. “Earlier, infected persons used to stay indoors but now they are moving out of their homes. This will affect the steps being taken for controlling the situation.”

On the vaccine availability, the Minister said as many as 47,000 doses of vaccine had been supplied to Mysuru to meet the immediate vaccination needs in fight against the pandemic. “The situation is not alarming in Mysuru despite the spike. I will discuss with officials what steps are necessary to be taken foreseeing further spikes in cases. It could be making more beds available, oxygen supply, medicines and so on.”

The Minister later visited the Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road which will be treating COVID-19 patients from Wednesday. Mr. Somashekar, the MP and others inspected the building, beds, and reviewed all other arrangements made by the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.

As many as 100 beds, including 10 ICU beds, are available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the centre. The asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms would be treated on the second floor of the building. The oxygenated beds and ICU beds had been arranged on the ground floor.

In reply to a question on the possibilities of enforcing a lockdown in the State to flatten the COVID-19 growth rate, he said there is no need for enforcing a lockdown since it will impact economic activities. “Last year’s lockdown had hit the people very hard and therefore there is no need for imposing it in the current situation. We can control the pandemic through tough rules,” Mr. Somashekar replied.