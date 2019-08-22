No separate toilets for boys and girls in nearly 45% schools in Karnataka: Survey

Among the 889 schools surveyed, mainly government run, 37% and 52% (an average of nearly 45%) schools have no separate toilets for boys and girls, respectively, and a shocking 93% and 90% of these schools have no separate toilets for children with disabilities and teachers, respectively, it has been disclosed in the report submitted to the High Court of Karnataka by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

Even among the available separate toilets for girls and boys, only 82% are functional and among the only 10% separate toilets made available for teachers, only 69% are functional, the report revealed. It also pointed out that despite a decade since the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 came into force, these mandatory facilities have not been provided in State-funded public schools.

“From infrastructure to quality of education, the facilities provided are sub-standard and the environments clearly not friendly to the child. The dilapidated structures, lack of basic amenities, and unhygienic surroundings are making schools unsafe for children. Shortage of teachers, regular absence of teachers, lack of innovative teaching practices, non-completion of syllabus, over-burdening teachers with non-teaching works, and untrained teachers are hampering the quality of education,” the report pointed out. However, it finds that 92% of schools have classrooms, 81% have electricity, around 3% schools still lack blackboards, and only 64% schools have kitchen for midday meals.

Regarding facilities provided to children with disabilities, the report states that 49% of schools have no barrier-free access and 93% of schools have no separate teaching-learning aids as per the RTE Act’s norms and standards. While 67% of schools have no separate playgrounds, 94% have no separate staff rooms for teachers, and 89% have no separate office-cum-store-cum-head teacher rooms, as per the RTE Act standards.

No teaching-learning aids to teach science, mathematics, language and social science are available in 28% of the schools, and 38% have no play material, games and sports equipment, as per the norms, the report pointed out.

On health-related facilities, the report stated that 94% of schools have regular health check-up programmes, 87% provide anti-worm tablets to students, 79% organise regular vaccination programmes, but only 68% schools have first-aid kits for children.

Building infrastructure

Out of the 13 building-related infrastructure facilities mandated as per the Act, the maximum facilities are available in Dakshina Kannada district with an average of 8.6 points on a scale of 9 points, and majority of them are in good condition. The minimum average facilities are available in Vijayapura district with 4.4 points.

Out of the expected six teaching-learning materials, Kodagu district stands top with an average 3.9 points and Bidar is least with 2.5 points. Dakshina Kannada has the highest facilities, it has been analysed in the report.