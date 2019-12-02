Karnataka

No ‘secret pact’ with Congress: Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, clarified in Hunsur on Monday that there was no secret pact between the JD(S) and the Congress as was being stated by the BJP.

At the JD(S) rally in Hunsur, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party had its own strength and did not have a ‘secret understanding’ with anybody. Lashing out at the BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath, he faulted him for telling people that he would become a Minister if he was re-elected.

“How will he become a Minister when the Yediyurappa government itself will collapse after December 9,” he asked.

“The people of Karnataka will teach a fitting lesson to those who engineered defection. The lesson will stop the people from thinking about defection,” he added.

Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of engaged in wrongdoings to lure voters.

The former CM said he was unprejudiced and recalled the contributions of his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. “Henceforth, I will personally look into the problems faced by the people of Hunsur and the constituency.”

