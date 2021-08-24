Karnataka

No RT-PCR test needed at Karnataka airports for select travellers

Following recommendations from the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee and guidelines from the Centre, the State government has exempted those arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East from RT-PCR testing at airports.

This was mandatory earlier, irrespective of the negative test report brought from the originating country/boarding point. This requirement was made to minimise the risk of importation of variants from various entry points into Karnataka.

However, passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa should continue to provide their samples at the airport entry points and wait for the results. They can leave the airport only on testing negative, stated a circular issued on Tuesday. From now, passengers arriving from the U.K., Europe and Middle East can give their samples and leave the airport for further compliance as per the protocols.


