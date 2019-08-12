No road connectivity

Road connectivity from Mysuru to parts of the rural hinterland is hit. Traffic has been diverted in view of the floods. The Mysuru-Ooty road is yet to be restored as Kabini was overflowing at Mallanamoole and the detour is via Varuna-Kuppegala and Tayuru.

Hejjige bridge remains out of bounds while Ramapura bridge and Suttur bridge are closed too. In H.D. Kote, the Handpost-Sargur road is yet to be restored. The road link from H.D. Kote to Mysuru via Hairige and Matkere villages has been thrown out of gear as a bridge on the route is submerged. Tumbasoge, Madapura, Chikkuru, Hommaragalli are out of bounds as roads have been closed owing to water-logging.

T. Narsipura, the confluence of the Cauvery and the Kabini, is witnessing fresh flooding owing to high discharge from both the Kabini and the KRS reservoirs. Water has reached the Agastyeshwara temple precinct and the Cauvery was flowing over the bridge at Hemmige as a result of which the T. Narsipura – Talakadu road is blocked.