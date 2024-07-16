No respite from rain in Kodagu; 230 mm downpour recorded in Shanthalli

Amidst the red alert declared in Kodagu with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain until 8:30 a.m. of Wednesday, heavy downpour continued to lash across the coffee land.

In view of copious rains across Kodagu over the last few days, the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir has gone up, improving its water level. The outflow from Harangi dam, which was 18,750 cusecs until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, was later reduced to 10,000 cusecs.

Kodagu received an average of 80.42 mm rain in the last 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. On this day last year, Kodagu had recorded 9.57 mm rain. From January this year till this day, the rainfall recorded was 1,268.50 mm, while the rain received during the same period last year was 584.78 mm.

Madikeri taluk recorded 106.43 mm rain in the last 24 hours, while Virajpet and Somawarapet taluks received 56.30 mm and 119.55 mm rain respectively. Ponnampet and Kushalnagar taluks recorded 66.34 mm rain and 53.50 mm rain, respectively since Monday.

In a span of 24 hours, Shanthalli recorded 230 mm of rain which is the highest, followed by Bhagamandala which recorded 172 mm rain.

The hobli-wise rainfall data in the last 24 hours is like this – Madikeri 97 mm, Napoklu 70.20 mm, Sampaje 86.50 mm, Virajpet 52 mm, Ammatti 60.60 mm, Hudikeri 90.90 mm, Srimangala 73.40 mm, Ponnampet 60 mm, Balele 41.06 mm, Somwarpet 96.20 mm, Shanivarasanthe 78 mm, Kodlipet 74 mm, Kushalnagar 38 mm, and Suntikoppa 69 mm.

A house was severely damaged while eight other houses were partially damaged in rains recorded in the last 24 hours. Also, 86 electric poles were damaged due to rain that lashed the district since Monday. The loss estimated to CESC was ₹8.60 lakh.

Workers were deployed to repair the damaged highway at Karthoji village in Madhe Gram Panchayat limits in Sampaje Hobli.

KRS inflow rises

As rain continued to pound Kodagu which is the catchment area for the KRS dam, the inflow into the dam on Tuesday was 35,997 cusecs (recorded at 8 p.m.) while the outflow from the dam was 2,357 cusecs, including canal and water supply. The water-level stood at 109.10 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet.

Following heavy rain in Kerala, which is the catchment area for Kabini dam, the inflow into the dam continues to be on the rise. The inflow on Tuesday was 29,310 cusecs (measured at 4 p.m.) while the outflow to the river from the dam was 36,000 cusecs. The dam’s water-level was 2,282.38 feet as against the full reservoir level of 2,284 feet. The heavy discharge from Kabini dam partially submerged 16-pillared mantap in Kapila river at Nanjangud.

The inflow into Harangi dam in Kodagu was 8,764 cusecs on Tuesday (measured at 6 p.m.). The outflow from the dam was reduced on Tuesday when compared to Monday as the dam authorities discharged 10,000 cusecs into the river. The water-level stood at 2,852.65 feet as against the FRL of 2,859 feet.

Alert from Nugu dam issued

Because of rising inflow into Nugu dam in H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district, a flood alert was issued in Kadburu and Shettahalli villages on Tuesday morning with the outflow from the dam reaching 4,000 cusecs. The outflow is nil now. The water-level was 2,375 feet as against the FRL of 2,380 feet.

