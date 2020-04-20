No respite from coronavirus; Kalaburagi records five more cases taking its tally to 27

With 5 more people in Kalaburagi testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of coronavirus infected persons in the district rose to 27, including three deaths and 3 recoveries. The surge in new cases has created a fresh wave of panic among the people and forced the district administration to implement more intensified preventive measures.

As per the media bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, all the new cases were the contacts of the previously infected persons.

P391 is a 17-year-old male from Qamar Colonyand a contact of P175 (a 57-year-old male who has been admitted with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness).

P392 is a 13-year-old female from Khadri Chowk and a primary contact of P205 (a 55-year-old male who was admitted for SARI and succumbed to the disease on April 14).

P393 is a 30-year-old female from Mominpur and the secondary contact of P205.

P394 is a 50-year-old male and a contact of P177 (a 65-year-old male from Kalaburagi who was admitted for SARI and died of the disease on April 8).

P395 is a 19-year-old male from Mominpur and the contact of P205.

The new cases, depending on the location of their residences, may lead to the creation of more containment zones. The district administration has already created 14 such zones around the residences of infected persons and covered as many as 32,181 houses in thesurvey by Sunday evening. Of over 1516 samples sent, the results of more than 800 are still awaited.