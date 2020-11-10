No reopening of Kodagu schools until vaccine: ZP

Members unanimously resolve to inform decision to govt.

The Kodagu Zilla Panchayat has decided against reopening schools in the district until the COVID-19 vaccine was available. The decision was taken at the meeting in Madikeri on Tuesday and the zilla panchayat unanimously resolved to communicate its resolution to the State government.

Even though the State government has not taken any decision in this regard and it is in no hurry to reopen schools though the cases are on the decline, the zilla panchayat members, however, resolved in one voice to oppose the resumption of schools until the vaccine was made available for the safety of children.

At the meeting, member C.K. Bopanna alleged that some private schools had been collecting more fee despite the government’s order in view of the pandemic and the private schools’ act needs to be tackled seriously. He also took exception to parents being allegedly “pressurising” paying the second and third instalments of the school fees.

Other members also sought action against schools that are collecting fees much against the government rules. “If found violating the rules, the recognition of such schools should be withdrawn,” members Viju Subramani and Bananda Prabhu demanded.

Speaking in support of the schools, member Shivu Madappa said the schools can pay their teachers only if the fees are paid. He, however, opposed resumption of schools before the development of vaccine.

P.S. Machado, DDPI, said some private schools don’t come under the control of the Department of Public Instruction and such schools can be controlled only the committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner. A report would be prepared and submitted to the committee.

The zilla panchayat members complimented the untiring contributions and services of the district administration and the Department of Health and Family Welfare for successfully combating COVID-19.