No rebellion, BJP govt. will complete its term in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru

31 May 2020 17:50 IST

There is no scope for rebellion or anti- party activities in the BJP, says the Depuy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said no one would be able to destabilise the BJP goverment in Karnataka and it would complete the remaining three year term.

“Nobody can destabilise the government...it is stable. We will complete the remaining three year term.

In future also, our party will remain in power,” Dr. Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, told reporters in Mysuru.

He was reacting to a question on a group of MLAs meeting at the residence of Ramesh Katti, who is keen on a Rajya Sabha entry in the coming biennial polls, and some reportedly expressing dissatisfaction over the way of functioning of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, one of those who attended the meeting, had expressed unhappiness over not getting his works done despite respresentations to the Chief Minister.

Dr. Narayan said there is no scope for rebellion or anti- party activities in the BJP.

“There will be expectations, but so far as our party is concerned, there is no scope for such things (rebellion or anti-party activities).

There are only discussions with the Chief Minister regarding various demands of the legislators,”Dr. Narayan said.

No one in the party in Karnataka would cross the “Lakshman Rekha,” he said.