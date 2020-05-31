Karnataka

No rebellion, BJP govt. will complete its term in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C. N. Ashwath Narayan.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C. N. Ashwath Narayan.   | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

There is no scope for rebellion or anti- party activities in the BJP, says the Depuy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said no one would be able to destabilise the BJP goverment in Karnataka and it would complete the remaining three year term.

“Nobody can destabilise the government...it is stable. We will complete the remaining three year term.

In future also, our party will remain in power,” Dr. Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, told reporters in Mysuru.

He was reacting to a question on a group of MLAs meeting at the residence of Ramesh Katti, who is keen on a Rajya Sabha entry in the coming biennial polls, and some reportedly expressing dissatisfaction over the way of functioning of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, one of those who attended the meeting, had expressed unhappiness over not getting his works done despite respresentations to the Chief Minister.

Dr. Narayan said there is no scope for rebellion or anti- party activities in the BJP.

“There will be expectations, but so far as our party is concerned, there is no scope for such things (rebellion or anti-party activities).

There are only discussions with the Chief Minister regarding various demands of the legislators,”Dr. Narayan said.

No one in the party in Karnataka would cross the “Lakshman Rekha,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 5:53:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-rebellion-bjp-govt-will-complete-its-term-in-karnataka-ashwath-narayan/article31716025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY