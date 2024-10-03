GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No reason for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to resign: JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda

Reacting to demands for Mr Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Mr Gowda dared all the politicians facing FIRs to submit their resignations ‘if they have the guts’

Updated - October 03, 2024 03:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior JD(S) leader and Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Deve Gowda

Senior JD(S) leader and Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Deve Gowda | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been stonewalling demands for his resignation following registration of an FIR against him in the alleged MUDA scam, received support from unexpected quarters on October 3.

Senior JD(S) leader and Chamundeshwari MLA G. T. Deve Gowda, who heads the party’s core committee, came to Mr Siddaramaiah’s defence at the inaugural function of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Reacting to demands for Mr Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Mr Gowda dared all the politicians facing FIRs to submit their resignations ‘if they have the guts’.

“If one has to resign after an FIR is registered against them, many, including Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and leaders in the JD(S) and the Congress, will have to resign,” Mr. Gowda said before asking if Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy would quit if a demand for his resignation is raised.

“Though the Governor and the court have ordered an investigation, there is no law that states that a person under investigation has to resign, or go to jail.”

Mr Gowda called on leaders of Karnataka and the Centre to focus on developmental works rather than seeking Mr Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

“How can Mr Siddaramaiah, who led the Congress to power with the victory of 136 MLAs from the party, quit when neither the court nor the Governor had asked for his resignation?”

Raising questions over the fate of democracy if people serving the society have to quit, Mr Gowda asked all the persons demanding Mr Siddaramaiah’s resignation to go by the orders of the court in the regard.

Ire at television media

Mr Gowda trained his guns on the television media for focusing on a particular rape, murder case or a FIR continuously for three months. He called upon the media to instead portray ideals to develop good leadership among the youth.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who addressed the gathering later, said he had received strength from the words of Mr Gowda. Pointing out that Mr Gowda was also a member of the MUDA. “He knows what is the truth. Despite being in another party, he has made an effort to speak the truth,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Reiterating that he had done no wrong, Mr Siddaramaiah said it has been 40 years since he became a Minister for the first time in August 1984. “It would not have been possible for me to continue in politics for such a long duration of time had I ever been involved in wrong-doing.”

Mr Siddaramaiah expressed faith in courts and invoked the saying of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth shall prevail) to emphasise that truth will always triumph.

Referring to Nadoja Hampa Nagarajaiah’s address after inaugurating the Dasara festival in which he spoke against toppling of elected governments, Mr Siddaramaiah said the Congress government has been given a mandate to rule Karnataka for five years. ‘We will remain in power for five years, and take up developmental work,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Published - October 03, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

