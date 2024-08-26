GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No question of stopping guarantees: Pushpa Amarnath

Updated - August 26, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-president of State government’s guarantee schemes implementation committee Pushpa Amarnath addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Vice-president of the State government’s Guarantees’ Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath on Monday said there is no question of stopping the guarantee schemes as speculated by the Opposition and reiterated that all five guarantees will continue.

Speaking to reporters here, she said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified on the issue and stated that the question of discontinuing guarantee schemes does not arise at all.

Nearly 4.6 crore people are benefitting from the guarantees, she said, adding that a committee will be constituted soon in Mysuru comprising the president and vice-president of the district implementation committee to find out how the schemes have benefited the people and whether all of them were getting the benefits.

While admitting some technical glitches with regard to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, she said the technical issue had been cleared and the amount was being transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. “Our government acted on what it promised.”

On the complaint that people who are economically progressive were also availing the benefits, she said the government will look into issue. “If such is the case, then benefits to such beneficiaries can be discontinued.”

She said there is no question of Mr. Siddaramaiah quitting over the alleged MUDA ‘scam’ and condemned the Governor’s move to prosecute the Chief Minister based on a complaint.

