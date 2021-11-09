‘No question of leadership change in State’

BENGALURU

09 November 2021 01:33 IST

Accusing the Congress of levelling baseless allegations against the BJP government on the bitcoin issue, BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh on Monday made it clear that there was no question of any leadership change in Karnataka, either in the government or in the party organisation.

Mr. Singh, who arrived here to take part in the party meetings, told reporters that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had initiated swift and effective measures on the bitcoin issue.

Launching a counter-attack, Mr. Singh described the Congress as a divided house due to serious differences between Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar. Such a division in the Congress was not confined to just Karnataka and was visible in other States, including Punjab and Chhattisgarh, too he said, while blaming it on the failure by the top leadership.

Seeking to downplay the episode of the party losing the Hangal seat, Mr. Singh said the party had lost by a narrow margin there while it had registered a thumping victory in Sindgi. Mr. Singh said the party leaders would hold consultations in this regard on Tuesday to learn from the bypoll episode to further strengthen the party organisation in a bid to ensure that it won a majority of seats in the 2023 Assembly elections.