No question of leadership change in Karnataka, says Kateel

BENGALURU

10 May 2021 23:57 IST

Defending the State government over the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday said there was no question of a leadership change in Karnataka or even any discussions on the matter.

“Party legislators and Ministers are working on handling COVID-19,” he said after meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday, adding that this was not the time to indulge in politics.

Mr. Kateel said both the State and the Centre were together in handling the pandemic, and every leader had certain responsibilities. On legislators speaking out against the Chief Minister, he said, “Legislators have to understand their responsibility. I will speak to whoever has spoken about the issue. Legislators have to work for the people instead of indulging in such talk.”

He also dismissed the suggestion that the State and the Centre had failed in pandemic management, and pointed to the situation in States not ruled by the BJP.