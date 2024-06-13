GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No question of injustice to north Karnataka in ministership: Bommai

Published - June 13, 2024 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that there was no question of injustice to north Karnataka in appointing council of Ministers of the Union government.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Bommai said that Karnataka had been given more number of ministerial berths. In fact, Karnataka had received the deserving number of ministerial berths and nothing more could be expected, he said.

Three MPs had been given Cabinet berths and two had been made Ministers of State. One should not think about region-wise representation in such cases and should unitedly work for the comprehensive development of the State, he said.

On the byelection to Shiggaon Assembly constituency, Mr. Bommai said that as he had not resigned from the post, he was still the MLA of the constituency. “The process of bypoll will start after I resign from the post,” he said.

Regarding speculations about his son Bharat being fielded from Shiggaon, Mr. Bommai said that it was to be decided by the party high command. However, he would work for the victory of whoever was chosen by the party, he said.

