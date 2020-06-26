No question of enforcing lockdown again in State: CM

BENGALURU

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday made it clear that there was no question of enforcing lockdown in the State again.

He told mediapersons in Bengaluru, ahead of the all-party meeting with legislators and MPs from Bengaluru on the measures to be taken to the check the spread of COVID-19, that lockdown could not be enforced again as the State’s economic condition was not good.

Maintaining that the government had taken all measures to contain the spread of the virus, he, however, said there was a need for cooperation from everyone to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Similarly, the MLAs should focus on their constituencies now. With respect to Bengaluru, a suitable decision would be taken on the measures to prevent the spread of virus in consultations with MLAs and MPs at the all-party meeting, he added.