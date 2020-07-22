No quarantine for candidates attending SSB interview

The State government has exempted home quarantine for candidates attending the SSB interview to be held in Bengaluru from July 31.

In a release, Captain Manivannan, Leader, Home Quarantine Task Force, and Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and Fisheries, said this decision has been taken following requests from candidates seeking clarification on whether they need to come 14 days before the date of interview and quarantine themselves at their cost.

In a circular, Captain Manivanan said that there was no need for 14 days home quarantine and candidates are advised to report at the Border Receiving Centres (BRCs) at the airport, railway station and bus terminus.

The list of candidates who will be reporting to the SSB campus will be collected daily and tallied with the list of candidates reporting at the BRCs, he said.