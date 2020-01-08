No public support in Dharwad

The all-India bandh call given by Left parties and Left-affiliated trade unions failed to elicit public support while life remained unaffected here on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges, government and private offices, business establishments and transport services functioned normally. Services at banks (except the SBI) and some ATMs were affected to some extent. Many organisations which were expected to support the protest are said to have backed off as the protest was intended against the CAA and NRC also.

Members of AIUTUC, CITU, TUCI, ASHAs Workers Association, AIDSO and SUCI among others staged protest in front of the deputy commissioner’s office and shouted slogans against the NDA government’s labour policies. These organisations had planned a procession from Kadapa Maidan to the Deputy Commissioner’s office through the main roads of the city but the police denied them permission to avoid inconvenience to the general public. The trade unions protest rally was confined to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. ASHA workers submitted a memorandum addressed to Health Minister B. Sriramulu urging him to release the incentive money pending for the last 10 months in one instalment.