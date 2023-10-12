No public entry to Chamundi Hills on Friday

October 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamundi Hills will be out of bounds to the public on Friday in view of the prohibitory orders clamped in the city under Section 144.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued the circular that states that there will be no entry for the public to Chamundi Hills between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. However, the restrictions do not apply to local residents living atop the hills and for emergency services. Consequently, tourists and devotees will not be able to visit the shrine between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The prohibitory orders has been imposed by the police to prevent untoward incidents due to Mahisha Dasara, which will now be confined to Town Hall. The BJP activists are opposed to it.

