ADVERTISEMENT

No public entry to Chamundi Hills on Friday

October 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chamundi Hills will be out of bounds to the public on Friday in view of the prohibitory orders clamped in the city under Section 144.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra issued the circular that states that there will be no entry for the public to Chamundi Hills between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. However, the restrictions do not apply to local residents living atop the hills and for emergency services. Consequently, tourists and devotees will not be able to visit the shrine between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The prohibitory orders has been imposed by the police to prevent untoward incidents due to Mahisha Dasara, which will now be confined to Town Hall. The BJP activists are opposed to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US