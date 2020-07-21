No public celebrationsof Nagara Panchami

People will not be allowed to participate in Nagara Panchami celebrations in temples and Naga Banas across Dakshina Kannada district even as the season of Hindu festivals commences with the onset of Shravana month on Tuesday.
Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the decision not to allow public participation in Nagara Panchami celebrations on July 25 was taken in view of the continuing spread of COVID-19. The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Dharmika Parishat here.
Mr. Poojari said that large gatherings of people in temples and at Naga Banas to celebrate the festival might further spread the contagion. As such, only archaks and staff concerned would be allowed to perform puja symbolically at all Nagaradhana places in the district, the Minister said. Entry of public to such places was completely prohibited, he added.
The restriction on public participation was not just limited to Nagara Panchami but also would extend to subsequent festivals, including Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesha Chaturthi, Vara Mahalakshmi and other festivals. Mr. Poojari appealed to the people to confine the celebrations within the four walls of their houses in the present extraordinary situation.
The meeting was attended, among others, by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.
