No proposal to revisit 'Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women: Karnataka CM

Updated - October 31, 2024 03:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denies revisiting ‘Shakti’ scheme for free bus travel for women, despite Deputy CM’s suggestion

PTI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday (October 31, 2024) there is no proposal before the Government to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had on Wednesday (October 31, 2024) indicated about revisiting the Shakti scheme.

"There is no such proposal before the Government, he (Shivakumar) only said what some women are saying. I don't know; I was not there. I will speak...." CM Siddaramaiah said in response to a question regarding the Deputy CM's statement.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “There is no situation for revisiting it at the Government level. There is no such intention; there is no such proposal.”

Noting that many women had tweeted and emailed him about their willingness to pay for travel and that they don’t want free rides, Mr. Shivakumar, addressing an event, had said, “Let’s see, we will all sit and discuss it. They are a section (of women); they may be 5-10%. Let’s see, some have honestly expressed they are ready to pay. Ramalinga Reddy (Transport Minister) and I — we will discuss in the Government, what to do.”

Shakti is one of the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress Government after coming to power last year.

It was launched on June 11, 2023, within a month of the Government assuming office.

As of October 18, 2024, the state spent ₹7,507.35 crore on the Shakti scheme for the 311.07 crore free rides by the women.

