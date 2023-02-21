ADVERTISEMENT

No proposal to merge KMF with AMUL: Madhuswamy

February 21, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Tuesday clarified that there was no proposal before the government for merger of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with AMUL.

Mr. Madhuswamy, who replied on behalf of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the Governor’s speech in the Legislative Council, said there was a broad proposal to have common marketing and branding some years ago.

“This was thought to result in improved sales where several products such as ghee, butter, ice cream, and yoghurt would be sold nationally under one brand,” said Mr. Madhuswamy, a former KMF chairman himself.

He, however, said that there was no question of a merger of the two milk cooperative societies. “Today, we do not even want to have a common brand as KMF’s Nandini has become an international brand itself. There is no proposal to merge the two or have common brand now.”

