No proposal to introduce ‘sattvic’ diet in schools; will consider giving eggs for more than 46 days a year: Minister

February 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

There is no proposal before the government to introduce ‘sattvic’ diet in schools, School Education and Literacy Minister B.C. Nagesh informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

“Following evidence of significant improvement  in the growth of children who are given eggs as part of midday meals, we have been giving eggs 46 days a year in all districts. If required, we will consider extending it beyond 46 days. No student will be forced to consume eggs. Vegetarians can choose between chikkis and bananas,” the Minister said.

Context of moral education

Responding to JD(S) member K.A. Thippeswamy who sought to know the government’s stand on ‘sattvic’ food, Mr. Nagesh said it was only a view expressed by some during a roundtable on introducing moral education in schools. “We plan to introduce this from next academic year. Although some religious leaders also brought up the subject of the ‘sattvic’ diet during the meeting held on moral science education, it is their individual opinion and not the government’s stand,” he said, adding that the two are separate issues.

“Since 2007, there has been discussion about giving eggs to children of classes 1 to 8. Regardless of opposition, our government has been giving eggs in districts where malnutrition is high,” he said.

To enhance nutrition among children, the government sanctioned ₹39.86 crore for 14.44 lakh children in 2021-2022 and ₹126.75 crore for 45.92 lakh children in 2022-23, he said.

‘Food made political issue’

Intervening, Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad said caste, religion, and food have become political issues. “Some schools are not giving eggs. Not giving eggs to non-vegetarians is depriving them of their rights. Please ensure this does not happen,” he said.

