No proposal to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools: Madhuswamy

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has denied any move by the State Government to introduce Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum.

Fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, he said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh had already made it clear that the Government has not made any effort to teach Bhagavad Gita in schools.

To another question, he said the ensuing session of the State legislature will continue till March 30. For, after 15 years, a discussion has begun on demands department-wise. During the session, the demands from all departments will be taken up and discussed, he added.

With regard to the demand for holding a re-examination for students, who had missed college due to the hijab issue, Mr. Madhuswamy said he had already made it clear that such a concession cannot be made to students, who missed the examination, even after the High Court delivered its verdict.

“Nobody is supposed to defy the court decision,” he said before adding that he had already made it clear to the Opposition that the Supreme Court had earlier rapped the State Government on two occasions – once when the State Government refused to release water during the Cauvery dispute and when the State Government wanted to release from jail notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s associates to secure the release of Dr. Rajkumar from his captivity.

He said it was the constitutional duty of the State Government to implement the order issued by the High Court on the hijab issue.

Earlier, Mr. Madhuswamy participated in an alumni Association meeting of JSS College of Arts, Science and Commerce on Ooty Road in Mysuru and hailed the role played by Veerashaiva Mutts in the field of education and shaping the life and future of generations.

He also lauded the mutts for “Akshara Dasoha” and “Anna Dasoha” while calling upon the alumni not to lose touch with their fellow members as it helped further develop the institution in which they studied.

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath also participated in the alumni association meeting. Chief Executive of JSS College of Arts, Science and Commerce B.V. Sambashivaiah and college principal H.C. Honnappa were also present during the meeting.